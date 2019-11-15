RFMF Commander commends Fijian troops in Australia

The work of the 54 Fiji defense force personnel assisting in the bushfire recovery efforts in Australia has been praised.

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto visited the group in Victoria and said they have been doing brilliant work which has been acknowledged by the Australian government.

“They’re enjoying the work that they’re doing and according to our friends over here, they are happy with the way they’re performing their duties and hopefully it will carry on into the future as they try and do as much as they can before we finish.”

Naupoto says the RFMF soldiers continue to assist in clearing trees from roads in Victoria and he was pleased to see some of them operating big machines.

The RFMF Commander Naupoto says is committed to assist in any way possible.