RFMF Commander commends Australia’s commitment

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has praised the new Australian Government’s commitment to our defence fraternity.

This is after comments made by the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy about strengthening the relationship between the Australian Defence Forces and the RFMF.

Kalouniwai says their relationship with the Australian Defence Force has grown in recent years, especially with the Vuvale partnership.

“You will note the significant contribution that they have provided for us building Blackrock that has provided us with a huge strategic enabler here in the Pacific. Provide that platform for peacekeeping training and also HATR training as well not only for Fiji but also for our Pacific partners.”

Kalouniwai stresses that a new project, the Maritime Essential Service Centre supported by the Australian government is coming up next month, and this will collocate with the Naval Headquarters.

“That is a very huge initiative which all the indication of the collaboration and strengthened relationship we are doing with the Australian Defence Force in terms of Defence, peacekeeping and also HATR as well.”

The Australian Government has commended the work of our military officers, who have not only contributed to stability and security but stamping our mark in the international peacekeeping arena.