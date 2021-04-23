Home

COVID-19
RFMF Commander calls on soldiers to follow protocol

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 30, 2021 5:35 am

The Republic of Fiji Military Force Commander is calling on soldiers carrying out duties as front liners to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol that has been set out by the Ministry of Health.

RFMF Commander Viliame Naupoto in his address says it is critical that soldiers in the frontline follow the measures in place in order to safeguard everyone’s wellbeing.

“The whole reason why we are doing this is that we want to save lives. That’s the bottom line. We have to do the containment, do our job properly because we want to save lives.”

Naupoto reiterated the risk posed if soldiers do not abide by the restrictions, measures and protocols in place.

“If we do not do our job properly, if we break the rules, if we break the COVID protocol, we are putting lives in danger. We will see and review the way we do things to make sure we do things better. If we do our job well and follow the protocol, we will also keep our families safe.”

While commending the containment efforts carried out by soldiers at the frontline, the RFMF Commander also thanked the families of those manning quarantine facility for their continued support.

 

