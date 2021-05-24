RFMF benefits greatly from Vuvale partnership

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has benefited greatly from the “Vuvale Partnership” that Fiji shares with Australia.

Minister for Defense, Inia Seruiratu says the RFMF has improved immensely in terms of capacity and capability development.

He says the RFMF has also benefitted from infrastructure development, which includes the opening of the $100 million Blackrock camp in Nadi.

“The partnership not only shows the level of cooperation that has been elevated but demonstrates the deep-rooted relationship that we share and it’s not only as friends, but as I’ve stated, vuvale is more than this.”

He says Australia has been a key partner in upgrading the RFMF, with the commissioning of the extension of the Stanley Brown Naval Wharf to cater for two Guardian class patrol boats, RFNS

Savenaca (currently in Fiji) and the RFNS Puamau, which will arrive next year.

Seruiratu says Fiji will always be grateful for Australia’s assistance in providing strategic airlifts for peacekeeping contingents as well as assisting Fiji’s recovery efforts following the devastation caused by tropical cyclones Ana and Yasa.