News

RFMF awaits approval from Tongan government

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 24, 2022 4:45 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The 50 Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel deployed to assist in the Tsunami Relief Efforts are waiting for approval from the Tongan government.

Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu says the soldiers are currently in Australia and will fly once a confirmation is received from Tonga.

Seruiratu adds they will closely collaborate with their Australian counterparts to help in the response efforts following the volcanic eruption early this month.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s good to see our soldiers working together with the Australian government. This shows the bond between the two countries. This also shows the camaraderie between Pacific Island nations. We did this in the Solomon Islands in the last few months, and we are grateful to do it again in Tonga.”

Seruiratu says the rehabilitation efforts that will be carried out by the RFMF includes cleaning up of debris, engineering works in hospitals and government ministries.

The team will be in Tonga for two weeks depending on the work that needs to be done.

