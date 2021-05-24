RFMF arrive in Australia

Forty-three Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ personnel have arrived in Australia.

The Australian Defence Force says the troops will be assisting them with flood relief efforts alongside the Australian Army to rebuild communities in Northern New South Wales.

It also highlighted that through bushfires or floods, our Pacific family always show their support.

The RFMF says the 43 personnel show that our vuvale partnership means helping each other in times of need.