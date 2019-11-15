RFMF Act under review

The review of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Act is currently underway.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says this also includes the review of the Manual of the Military law.

Seruiratu says the RFMF’s role is to ensure the safety of every Fijian and the dynamic role requires a review of its current set up.

“On completion of the current reviews, the new portions and relevance and its supplementary legislation will greatly enhance the administrative and the disciplinary processes within the RFMF.”

He says the existing RFMF Act’s processes and procedures belong to the Colonial Era – the British Army Act of 1955.