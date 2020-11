Rewa through to Fiji FACT semifinal

The Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa side is the second team to qualify for the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinal.

The Delta Tigers thrashed Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu 7-nil in its last group match.

Rewa netted four unanswered goals in the first half with Setareki Hughes grabbing a double.

Other goals were scored by France Catarogo and Bruce Hughes.

Rewa managed to score another two goals in the second spell by Sailosi Rayaqona, Simione Tamanisau and Shavnil Prasad.

The game was also Nasinu’s last in the premier division this season as they will feature in the senior league next year.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 3 2 1 0 12 1 +11 7 BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 NASINU 3 0 0 3 1 13 -5 0 POOL B SUVA 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 NAVUA 3 0 0 3 4 11 -7 0