Rewa sees increase in violence against women and children

[File Photo]

A drastic increase in cases of violence against women and children in a period of 6 months has been noted in the province of Rewa.

Divisional Police Commander Eastern, SSP Wate Vocevoce brought this up at today’s Rewa Provincial Council meeting today.

Vocevoce says there is a 40.5% increase in violence against children and a 67% increase in violence against women in the province.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Fiji Police Force is concerned about this increase in cases of violence in the province as it is a rapid rise in 6 months compared to the past 2 years.

Vocevoce adds that it is not just the force’s responsibility, but it is everyone’s to fight against violence.

He urges each and everyone in the province of Rewa to work together to combat this issue for the betterment of the province.