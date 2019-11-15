Rewa River tributaries to be dredged

The dredging of the Rewa River tributaries is one of the major focus area for the Waterways Ministry this year.

This was outlined in a statement by the Ministry following concerns raised by the Rewa Water Taxis regarding the shallowness of the Nasali River.

The Ministry says they began dredging the small rivers which is linked to the Rewa River since 2015, but worked stopped due to the breakdown of the dredging machine – Mana Batibati.

The Ministry confirms they will continue with the dredging work along the Rewa River this year.

“It is one of the tributaries for the Rewa River which is given priority as more dredging work is to be carried out by the Ministry of Waterways and Environment.”

The Rewa Water Taxis provides ferry services to 15 villages in the Rewa province.