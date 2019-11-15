Revitalizing marine resources is imperative

The cChange organization will be taking different approaches to help their campaign in revitalizing marine resources that have been on the decline.

Program Manager Mafa Qiolele says the 4FJ movement has received positive results over the past few years and they hope to get the same response for their ‘Fish Smart’ campaign.

The cChange Program Manager says they’ve identified a few ways and approaches that can help in their campaign.

“Not all fish breed in such large numbers over a few months. There are a few things that we need to do to help the rest of the fish. A few things that I want to mention like damaging fishing gear or seasonal ban, maybe tabu areas and also a limit on permits.”

Qiolele says the campaign is focused on ensuring that all fish species are protected during their spawning season to allow their numbers to increase.

A survey conducted by cChange in collaboration with the 4FJ movement has identified that no coastal communities are spared from overfishing.