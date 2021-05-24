Home

News

Revised National Budget to address challenges

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 9:36 am
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Image]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms the Revised National Budget will be announced on 24th March.

The Budget will address some of the new challenges.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the global COVID-19 pandemic devastated the world economy, erasing millions of jobs around the world and thousands in Fiji.

He says the government provided record-breaking social support to the people by providing $500 million in direct and indirect assistance to affected Fijians.

The Ministry of Economy has started preparations for a revised 2021-2022 National Budget.

He says it has never been more important to hear people’s views and ideas about how to recover better, stronger, and together.

The Ministry of Economy is inviting all Fijians, including civil society and non-governmental organizations, women, youth, senior citizens, those living with disabilities, other grassroots organizations and representatives from the private sector to voice their views and opinions ahead of the 2021-2022 revised National Budget.

 

 

