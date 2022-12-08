Revised courses of action leads to several arrests: COMPOL

[File Photo]

The Police Force has revised its strategy which has led to successful arrests recently.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says these pursuits are also dangerous as officers have sustained injuries, with one admitted at the CWM Hospital in serious condition.

“There has been a slight increase in stealing of motor vehicles and that’s why you will see checkpoints springing up and I take this opportunity to thank the members of the public for their understanding. I know it is frustrating but one of those stolen vehicles has been used in a robbery in recent days that’s why we take such actions.”

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho says at times, officers are risking their lives to keep the public safe.

“It’s risky business on some of the things officers have to deal with and that’s our responsibility to see that they are adequately equipped and also postured to deal with these events. In the last week we had one sergeant chopped in the head in Sigatoka, quite gruesome, he is still admitted and we will be conducting a board of inquiry into that to see that the actions that were taken whether we did the right thing, were the right number of people deployed.”

In the last few days, police officers have arrested over eight suspects who were allegedly involved in vehicle theft and aggravated robbery.

The Force has also established an Election Command Coordination Center to ensure safety and security is maintained.