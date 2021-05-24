Review underway on incomplete swimming pool

The Construction Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Economy is currently undertaking a peer review of the swimming pool project at Botanical Garden in Lautoka.

During submission to the Public Accounts Committee, Lautoka City Council Acting Chief Executive Anees Khan was questioned on the progress of the project.

Khan says there were construction issues and the Construction Implementation Unit is taking stock of what transpired and what needs to be done to complete the project.

He says a recommendation will be made once the report is ready.

The decision to build a swimming pool at the Lautoka Botanical Garden site was made in August 2015, with the anticipated date of completion being March, 2019.

The initial project was for two swimming pools, one a competition pool of international compliance, and a community pool with associated facilities at an estimated cost of $2m.

By December 2017, the project cost had escalated to over $12.6m – an increase of 630%.

This project was to be one of the revenue collection streams for the Council.