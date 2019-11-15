Home

News

Review of National Energy Policy begins

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 12:40 pm
Fiji's 5 Year and 20 Year National Development Plan aspires to provide electricity access to all Fijians by 2021 and increase the share of renewable energy to 100% by 2036.

This was highlighted by Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate while officiating at the review of National Energy Policy.

Usamate says highlighted that deliberation by partners and stakeholders can help map out a clear direction for Fiji’s energy sector.

Article continues after advertisement

79% of Fiji’s population is connected to the Energy Fiji Limited grid, 12.5% by Solar Home System, 2.5% through the village and personally owned diesel generators and 2% is supplied by the private sector.

“Fijian Government has made a number of commitments at the international, regional and national level to transform and de-carbonise our energy sector. We are the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement and have made a commitment through the National Determined Contribution (NDC) target to achieve 30% carbon emission reduction by 2030 and further reduced to net-zero emission by 2050.”

Usamate hopes deliberations and consultations will be complete by the end of the year so he can present a report to the cabinet by 2021.

