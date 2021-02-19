Rev. Vunisuwai appointed new Methodist Church President

There are changes to the hierarchy of the Methodist Church in the country.

Reverend Ili Vunisuwai was today appointed the new church President succeeding Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa.

Rev. Vunisuwai was holding the position of Church General Secretary before his new appointment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Church was not able to make the appointment last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and Rev. Dr. Vakadewavosa’s term was extended.

The church’s standing committee was able to make the decision today given they hold authority under the church’s constitution to make appointments.

Rev. Vunisuwai says his key focus will be evangelism, education, and economics.

“ We are following the footsteps of those who have gone before us but there are certain issues that we’ll be concentrating on, especially I had voice that in my address today, emphasis on three issues that shorten the summarize of top pillars of Methodist Church in Fiji. ”

Former Acting General Secretary Rev. Iliesa Naivalu is now the new General Secretary while Rev. Semisi Turagavou the Principal of the Davuilevu Theological College is now the new Acting GS.

Re. Vunisuwai has acknowledged the work by the outgoing church president especially in holding the fort during the COVID-19 period.