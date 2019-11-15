Returning soldiers will be the largest lot in quarantine

The 162 Fijian soldiers returning home tomorrow from Sinai, Egypt will be the largest lot to undergo quarantine in the country.

The troops were serving with the Multinational Force and Observer Mission in South Camp where some local Egyptian staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the soldiers will have to undergo the normal quarantine protocol.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says the Health Ministry has been improving its quarantine procedures over the past months so they will have the capacity to accommodate the soldiers.

Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says the troops have been serving in Sinai for 16 months in what was supposed to be a 12-month deployment.

Naupoto expressed his gratitude to the Australian Government and its Defense Force for its continued support of Fiji’s troop rotations.

“A very big relieve for me now that we are able to bring those soldiers back home to their families even though they will have to come in and go through quarantine according to the number of days that will be dictated by the Ministry of Health.”

The RFMF says it is learning and adapting to the new normal to ensure its personnel are safe and back home after an extended tour of duty.