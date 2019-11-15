Retired school teacher latest road fatality

A 57-year-old retired school teacher of Beddoes Place, Samabula died following a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening.

Police confirm the victim was driving near Babavoce along Kings Road in Tailevu when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle which veered off the road.

The victim and his partner were rushed to the Korovou Hospital where they received treatment.

The retired school teacher however passed away Sunday morning.

His partner who is in her early 50s was treated and discharged.

The road death toll currently stands at 9 compared to 19 for the same period last year.
























