Retailers might not have placed orders: Patel

Retailers have not been able to import fireworks in large volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says with the limited number of ships arriving it has been difficult for retailers to get stock in time.

Patel says while some made advanced plans, some retailers have missed out.

“At the moment the regulations are really tight and we all have to follow the regulations. There need to be fire extinguishers and all those things in the shop and there are certain times we can sell the fireworks and all those things.”

Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday.