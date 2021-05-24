News
Retail price of flour and sharps increase
March 9, 2022 1:10 pm
[Source: Flickr]
The price of flour and sharps has gone up from today.
A 10kg bag of flour will now cost $17.10.
A five kg bag will retail at $8.65 and a four kilogrammes of flour will cost $6.96.
Article continues after advertisement
Two kg bags of flour will sell at $3.49 while a one kg pack will cost $1.77.
A 10kg bag of sharps now costs $17.66 and a five kg will is $8.93.
Four kilogrammes of sharps sells at $7.18 while a two kg bag costs $3.60.
A one kg bag of sharps sells at $1.82.
We will have more on this later.
Advertisement