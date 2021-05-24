Retail price of flour and sharps increase

The price of flour and sharps has gone up from today.

A 10kg bag of flour will now cost $17.10.

A five kg bag will retail at $8.65 and a four kilogrammes of flour will cost $6.96.

Two kg bags of flour will sell at $3.49 while a one kg pack will cost $1.77.

A 10kg bag of sharps now costs $17.66 and a five kg will is $8.93.

Four kilogrammes of sharps sells at $7.18 while a two kg bag costs $3.60.

A one kg bag of sharps sells at $1.82.

We will have more on this later.