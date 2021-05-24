Resurgence of COVID cases impact Labasa businesses

The resurgence of COVID cases in the Northern Division has heavily impacted businesses in Labasa Town.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President, Satish Kumar says sales have declined after Christmas week.

Kumar has attributed the slow sales to the increase in COVID numbers in Labasa as people are fearing crowded public spaces.

The chamber is urging the public to continue to adhere to COVID-safe members.

“Business community is fully taking these precautions and we request the general public, it’s not only the business community job, or the government or the Ministry’s job, it’s everyone’s duty to follow the protocol of COVID 19 and fight against this virus. That’s the only thing we should do.”

While dealing with the slow sales, retailers have ramped up their safety measures.

Business Owner, Dev Anand says the measures ensure they and their customers are protected at all times.

We are following all the COVID rules which are being introduced by the MOH. At the same time, the Commerce Commission comes and checks our saloons. We are following all the protocols.

Some businesses are only allowing a certain number of customers and others are requesting vaccination cards upon entry.