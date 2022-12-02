Results-Based training for agriculture officers

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji / Facebook]

A Results-Based Project Management training that focuses on modernizing the agriculture sector was conducted this week.

During the training, officers from the Agriculture Ministry were advised to familiarize themselves with the restructures in the ministry as part of efforts aimed at revitalizing the local agriculture sector.

Officer-In-Charge of Crop Extension Services Mohammed Khan encouraged staff to remain committed and dedicated to their roles as agriculture officers.

He says officers should be familiar with its costed operational plan as it maps out the deliverables of the ministry.

Khan adds that the business and strategic development plan has marked objectives, and the team must work towards meeting the desired goals and outputs outlined.

According to the ministry, commodity officers will be engaged at the national level, making it easier to commodity-related issues at the national level rather than reverting to the divisional offices as is commonly being practiced.

Stakeholders from the European Union’s PROMAC consultants were on hand to divulge important analytical messages and ideas to officials as they prepared themselves for these new structural changes in the Ministry.

Regional managers with senior agriculture officers together with technical officers were also part of this exercise.