Restructure of agriculture research stations in 2020

The re-structure and strengthening of Agriculture Research stations will be a priority for the Agriculture ministry this year.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says this will allow them to establish a link between research and extension, and the farmers.

Dr Reddy says this will also enable the ministry to embark on new projects to help enhance the sector.

“We will be dedicating certain research station to important crops and livestock, exciting times for yaqona, we are looking at expanding rice production in the Western Division and Central Division, livestock in the Northern Division as well as Central and Western Division, Dalo and cassava in the Northern and the Central Division.”

Dr.Reddy says they are also closely collaborating with stakeholders in ensuring that challenges faced in 2019 are addressed for the benefit of farmers in the sector.

The Dairy and the meat industries will also be a major focus for the ministry.