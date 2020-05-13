Restrictions shouldn’t dampen Eid celebrations: Prasad

Restrictions and health measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic shouldn’t dampen celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr says National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad.

Prasad says the celebration of Eid is a significant event in our multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious nation.

He says, Eid is a celebration about seeking righteousness taking the solemn pledge to lead a righteous life.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says this is an occasion to remember the pioneer leaders of the Islamic community in Fiji and the immense contributions made by the Muslim community in the development of Fiji.

He says the COVID-19 and austerity measures prevent the celebration of Eid with fanfare and with friends and relatives like previous years.

While it shouldn’t dampen spirits, Prasad says it is important for all of us to look after our families and share what we have with those who are less fortunate and underprivileged.