Full Coverage
Maritime travel resumes

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 1:01 pm

The Ministry of Health says individuals can now travel from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu and the maritime islands and vice-versa under risk reduction protocols.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the overall vaccination coverage for Vanua Levu and all maritime islands is now above 80 percent.

Dr Fong says the quarantine requirement will be removed, however, travel will be limited to fully vaccinated persons, passenger capacity on shipping vessels will be restricted, and additional measures will be taken to ensure that all COVID safe measures are stringently enforced during boarding and transit, and while disembarking.

He says registration of passengers will no longer be required before travelling.

He also says maritime communities with less than 60 percent double dose vaccine coverage will be red zoned and highlighted for ongoing escalated community engagement.

Doctor Fong highlights red zoned communities in maritime islands will be required to institute a seven-day quarantine protocol for incoming travellers subject to ongoing changes as advised by the Ministry.

The Ministry expects to fully vaccinate 90 percent of the eligible adult population by tomorrow.

Doctor Fong says pending confirmation of the 90 percent threshold, the curfew hours will move to 12am to 4am from Sunday, November 14th.

