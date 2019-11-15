Restrictions maintained at Nadi International Airport

Nadi International Airport continues to limit passengers access to its terminal.

Only passengers with valid travel documents and airport staff are part of its Travel Safe programme.

Fiji Airports Chair, Geoffrey Shaw says these restrictions have been in place since March last year as a health and safety requirement due to COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

He says farewellers are not permitted into the airport terminal due to social distancing requirements, terminal cleaning and disinfecting protocols and as a priority for the safety of all passengers and airport staff.

Shaw says access to Nadi International Airport is restricted to ticketed passengers and airport staff with appropriate clearance.

Passengers are required to provide valid travel documents at the security entry check-point and these restrictions remain in place as they continue to provide a safe and healthy airport environment for the travelling public.

The Chair says as part of the new normal, they are maintaining strict protocols with enhanced cleaning and disinfecting routines after every flight.

The wearing of approved face masks for passengers is mandatory within the terminal building at all times.

Health screenings are conducted upon arrival at Nadi International Airport.

Shaw adds these measures are in place to ensure arriving and departing passengers move safely within the airport.