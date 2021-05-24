Home

Restriction of movement into Suva City

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 9, 2022 2:24 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police have issued a restriction on movement into the Capital City.

Police Officers will set up Exit and Entry points into the city and movements will be restricted unless for essential services and for business owners only.

Officers will also be patrolling the towns in other areas to ensure there are no unnecessary movements.

The Fiji Police is calling on the public to stay indoors and continue to follow and listen to advisories issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service and relevant authorities.

