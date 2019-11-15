Restriction of light aircraft at Labasa Airport extended

Fiji Airports is extending the restriction of light aircraft category operations at the Labasa Airport until Wednesday.

This restriction is a safety precaution that has been set in place after consulting with the contractor and external engineering consultants.

Fiji Airports says that safety for the travelling public is a top priority.

It says their engineering investigations are ongoing with further likely rectification works required in the immediate future.

As a further safety precaution, Fiji Link has decided to divert all its flights to Savusavu.

Medium category aircraft (ATR 42 and ATR 72) remain restricted over this period.