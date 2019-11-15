News
Restriction of light aircraft at Labasa Airport extended
August 10, 2020 4:20 pm
Fiji Airports is extending the restriction of light aircraft category operations at the Labasa Airport until Wednesday.
This restriction is a safety precaution that has been set in place after consulting with the contractor and external engineering consultants.
Fiji Airports says that safety for the travelling public is a top priority.
It says their engineering investigations are ongoing with further likely rectification works required in the immediate future.
As a further safety precaution, Fiji Link has decided to divert all its flights to Savusavu.
Medium category aircraft (ATR 42 and ATR 72) remain restricted over this period.
