News

Restriction of light aircraft at Labasa Airport extended

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 10, 2020 4:20 pm
Fiji Airports is extending the restriction of light aircraft category operations at the Labasa Airport until Wednesday.

This restriction is a safety precaution that has been set in place after consulting with the contractor and external engineering consultants.

Fiji Airports says that safety for the travelling public is a top priority.

It says their engineering investigations are ongoing with further likely rectification works required in the immediate future.

As a further safety precaution, Fiji Link has decided to divert all its flights to Savusavu.

Medium category aircraft (ATR 42 and ATR 72) remain restricted over this period.

 

