Restriction for Fiji Waters remain: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is informing the public that the restrictions for the Fiji Waters that was placed on Friday remains.

The NDMO says the main stakeholders that are requesting for clearance are Tourism Industry for its Yasawa and Mamanuca trips and Goundar Shipping for Savusavu, Taveuni/Suva route.

Meanwhile the Nadi Meteorological Services in its latest warning for mariners says for the Kadavu passage and Southwest Viti Levu, Lomaiviti and Southern Lau waters, mariners can expect northwest to southwest winds up to 60 knots gusting to 90 knots.

It also says there will be very high seas with damaging heavy southerly to northerly swells.

For Northern Vanua Levu, Northern Lau waters and Vatu-I-Ra passage – expect northwest to northeast winds up to 40 knots gusting to 60 knots.

For Yasawa and Mamanuca waters – expect Westerly winds 20 to 30 knots gusting to 45 knots. It will be rough to very rough seas.