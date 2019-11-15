Restoration of water supply progressing

Water Authority of Fiji confirms that at this time, approximately 80% of water supply has been restored to Nausori.

It adds that the Waila Water Treatment Plant’s supply to areas in Suva is at 50%.

This comes as the Authority’s mechanical and electrical team was able to quickly mobilize and replace the burnt ATS ahead of schedule, which provided some much valuable lead-time for restoration works.

The team was able to restore supply into Waila Water Treatment plant just before 8 last night.

Water Authority says this assisted with recovery in water supply to the majority of Nausori and the Rewa Delta areas as well as restoration of supply to areas feeding from Wainibuku and Tovata.

It says their teams are working around the clock to restore full water supply as soon as possible.

As water supply continues to be restored, the Authority urges Fijians with water to use water sparingly as excessive usage impacts how quickly it is able to restore full supply.

Water Authority says elevated areas may experience intermitted supply due to usage and reservoir levels and they encourage people in these areas to store water for their immediate needs and to expect interruptions in supply.

It is also urging the public not to tamper with fire hydrants, as this greatly disturbs their restoration efforts.

The Authority confirms that 10 water cartage trucks are currently running and have been assigned to provide relief to the affected areas.

Fijians are being advised to have 2-days’ worth of boiled drinking water stored at all times in case of disruptions caused by the current drought conditions and/or unplanned operational faults like these.