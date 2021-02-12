Restoration of essential services continue to be the operational focus for the Northern Division following TC Ana.

Acting Divisional Planning Officer Vishwas Deo told the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Nabouwalu this morning, essential services have yet to be fully restored.

Deo says the road network suffered the most damage during TC Ana due to the enormous amount of rainfall.

He says while most roads are now accessible, the Fiji Roads Authority is working to restore the affected road links.

For water, supply has been fully restored to almost 90% of Water Authority of Fiji’s metered customers.

Water supply to Galoa Island in Bua was again affected during TC Ana.

WAF engineers are working to repair the land connection that was damaged.

The Prime Minister was told the repair works would be completed by tomorrow.

For power supply, only Dreketi and Seaqaqa have yet to get any electricity.

Deo says Energy Fiji Limited is working to realign the power lines at Korosomo Hill which also slipped.

Specialized equipment is expected to arrive from Suva soon for these works.

The Prime Minister is in Vanua Levu to visit schools and infrastructure affected by TC Ana and check on the TC Yasa rehabilitation works underway in schools.