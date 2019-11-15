Restaurant owners seeks alternative packaging materials

The phasing out of Styrofoam containers from the first of next month has prompted restaurant owners to seek other means of packaging.

FBC News spoke to some restaurant owners in Suva City who say they are already looking at alternative ways for packing food for their customers.

Singh’s Curry House Manager Harshita Singh says while the phasing out of Styrofoam container is a good initiative, their concern remains with the pricing of alternative packaging materials.

Some business owners are also strategizing to ensure they are able to maintain a healthy profit margin once the ban comes into effect.

Styrofoam manufacturers will be banned from importing polystyrene raw materials from next month and businesses will be given a six-month grace period from January 1st on the use of polystyrene products to clear their stock.