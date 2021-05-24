Home

Full Coverage
Response to TC Cody was highly politicized: Seruiratu

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 1:36 pm
Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu during his trip to the flood affected areas [Source: NDMO]

Tropical Cyclone Cody is the first cyclone that has been highly politicized.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says Fiji has endured 14 cyclones as a nation since 2016 and the relief response to TC Cody has been politicized as it is an election year.

Seruiratu stressed that they will not endanger the lives of frontline officials in order to distribute relief supplies.

“And any politician who has never crossed those swollen rivers, cut through those fallen trees or bravely sat out amid tidal swells mere hours after a storm has no business telling government what is safe for our officials to do. Election or not, no one has an excuse to demand our frontline officials to place themselves at life threatening risks.”

Seruratu has stressed that in the government’s relief response to Tropical Cyclone Cody, their priority was to get relief supplies to affected families as fast as can be done.

He adds that in doing so, there are serious hazards for frontline officials in the immediate aftermath of a storm.

The Minister says during the height of TC Cody, 177 evacuation centres were activated across the country with about 4,550 evacuees sheltered in the respective centres.

To date, one evacuation centre remains open which is the Maramarua District School which currently shelters the villagers of Nabavatu.

Seruiratu says 48 hours after TC Cody, all affected Fijians were assisted with food rations adding that to date 1,000 affected households been assisted with food packs.

