Respect other religions says Archbishop

The Catholic Church in Fiji has strongly condemned vandalism of places of worship, saying to vandalize, break, steal, and desacralize houses of worship and religious symbols is an ungodly act.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong raised concern regarding the recent incident where at least two Hindu temples in Nausori were desecrated.

Archbishop Loy Chong says breaking into temples, churches, and desacralizing religious symbols is a crime because it is a violation of people’s rights and freedom of religion spelt out in the Fijian constitution.

He says the constitution prohibits discrimination based on religious affiliation, and laws make inciting hatred or disaffection against religious groups a criminal offense.

He says Catholic Church teachings on interreligious dialogue state that God’s spirit is present in all religions.

The Archbishop says Christians have made the mistake of limiting God to Christianity and labeling other religions as paganism and, worse still, idolism.

In his position as president of the Fiji Council of Churches, Archbishop Loy Chong has appealed to all believers to respect each other’s religious beliefs and traditions.