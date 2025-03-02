Respect for women must lead to action

[Photo: International Women's Day event speakers]

Cultural respect for women often contrasts with the ongoing inequality and violence they experience.

At last night’s International Women’s Day event, leaders emphasized that respect for women must be backed by real action to achieve true equality.

International Women’s Day serves as a moment to acknowledge the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women worldwide.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran spoke on the importance of turning cultural respect into tangible empowerment.

“For example, women in our tradition till today go through extreme gender based violence. This is in all traditions across all ethnicities across the country. And our diaspora, even though they have gone to Australia or New Zealand, we still hear the domestic violence rates quite highly.”

Kiran says these policies are in place to protect women from gender-based violence, but much more needs to be done.

Indian High Commission to Fiji Suneet Mehta stresses the need for policies that not only respect women culturally but also promote their active role in national development.

“In Fiji, women have always been central to the culture, community life and economy. Fiji has seen women rise to the highest offices and we are proud to highlight the remarkable contributions of Fijian women in various sectors.”

Mehta says International Women’s Day is a reminder of the important contributions women make in all areas of life.

While progress has been made, he says more work is needed to achieve true gender equality and empowerment.

With gender equality at the forefront, these leaders stress the need for policies that combine respect for tradition with actionable support for women’s advancement.

