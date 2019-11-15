Resort staff adjust well to the new normal

Since launching its Beach, Beats and Eats event last month, the Shangri-La Resort noted an influx number of bookings and locals taking advantage of the offer.

Resident Manager Chris Hamilton says with business slowly picking up under the ‘Love Your Locals’ campaign, the safety of resort workers and guests remain paramount amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton says the group initiated stringent COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed by guests and staff while checking in, reporting to their rooms and in high touch point areas at the hotel vicinity.

“Fantastic effort from the Shangri-la Group to put together Shangri-La Care Protocols. So what we’ve done is that we looked at the guest’s experience and tried to safeguard that without impacting the seamless service delivery that we are famous for at the Shangri-las. So, as soon as you come across the cross-way we checking temperatures, your room is prepared and completely sanitized.”

Housekeeping service Manager Ilaitia Matadradra says he normally reminds his staff at all times about safety and the need to comply with the safety protocols as they’re vulnerable in contracting the virus.

He adds they have developed a strategy whereby housekeeping attendants are not allowed to enter rooms after six hours of guests checking out.

“All the amenities, linen, toiletries and tea amenities are all being taken out. Because when the ladies come to service the room they bring a new set of amenities and linen for the room and to be ready for the next guest to come in.”

Meanwhile, the resort has been receiving an overwhelming response with this innovative business continuity plan where over 200 locals took advantage of the package last weekend filling up over 100 rooms in the resort.

Hamilton confirms the resort will offer the same package next month.