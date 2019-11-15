Resort owner optimistic tourism will bounce back

A tourism operator based in Vuda Lautoka says they will endure the hard times because they are optimistic about the future.

Nila Beach Resort, a twenty-two room facility has lost about $300,000 since February but has no plans to shutdown.

Managing Director Mohan Chinnusamy says they had planned investments worth $70 million and are adamant about seeing it through.

“We completed only stage two, another 28 stages left. Our resort has got 14 acres of land and nine-acre foreshore. Total when we complete the project it will be 212 rooms.”

The resort which employs around 20 staff is currently on reduced operations with only its restaurant open for patrons.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says many in the sector are trying to work on future plans.

“Tourism Fiji stakeholders having been getting together weekly to discuss first of all how we support this keeping Fiji safe initiative and then how we can look at opening up for business later on how we can protect the smaller business- the SMEs to stay to survive and to still be around when thing get better.”

The Association doesn't believe that opening the borders will automatically see an influx in visitors as travelers' confidence level will also need to be restored.






















