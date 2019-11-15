Resort development factors in climate change

Work on Nawi Island Limited’s cyclone resistant structures using bamboo will begin by June.

The Savusavu based resort developer will introduce three new species of bamboo in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy.

Resort Managing Director, Mike Gann says the bamboo species are sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional building materials and cyclone resistant.

Gann says they are working with architects and engineers from Bali to ensure the designs comply with Cyclone Rating 5, Fiji’s National Building Code and Local Authority Requirements.

“Obviously we are concerned with climate change. We are looking into options how we can implement this into local Fijian building, not so much in urban areas which eventually would be nice to integrate, but we are focused more on how we can help rural areas, such as villages and we can build homes in villages made of bamboo.”

The three bamboo species commonly known as ‘Rough Bamboo’, ‘Thorny Bamboo’ and ‘String Bamboo’ will be sourced from Indonesia.