News

Resilient integrated border management takes off

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 12:33 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Discussions have been held on strategies to implement integrated border management under the COVID-19 pandemic public health protocols, crucial for Fiji’s economic recovery.

The talks were held by key border management agencies operating at Nadi International Airport, Fiji’s main international entry ports together to discuss with the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

14 staff from Fiji Airports, Air Terminal Services, Fiji Airways, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Ministry of Health and Medical Services shared their experiences and needs for effective coordination for border management.

[Photo: Supplied]

The project aims to support border management agencies in Fiji, Palau and Vanuatu to strengthen capacities and systems for inter-agency and cross-regional cooperation and collaboration in managing international travel and effectively implementing the COVID-19 pandemic public health protocols.


[Photo: Supplied]

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Airports, Isei Tudreu says their response to COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic was a coordinated and joint effort from all stakeholders and border agencies at Nadi International Airport.


[Photo: Supplied]

Tudreu adds that there are continuing and new challenges and opportunities in implementing effective management at our airport operations.


[Photo: Supplied]

He says this unique and exciting partnership with Japan and UNDP through the integrated border management project will allow them to upgrade their systems and enhance their customer experience and with Fiji’s border now open, this will be key to Fiji’s economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic.


[Photo: Supplied]

