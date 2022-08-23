Resilient infrastructure to be prioritized

The Information Session on Wind Loads Standards [Source: [Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

The average annual asset loss from natural disasters is estimated at $500 million.

According to the National Communication Report published by the Ministry of Economy in April 2020, this represents more than five percent of our Gross Domestic Product.

Speaking during an Information Session on Wind Loads Standards, Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali says the severity of damage and community disruption due to tropical cyclones have been extensive, with exorbitant rebuilding costs.

Ali says they intend to make houses and properties more resilient to cyclonic conditions.

“It’s very important that buildings that are built are resilient and are able to withstand some of the conditions. There are several differences in the locality and the type of area where buildings are constructed.”

Ali says the Wind Load Standard is an additional policy instrument that aids in future-proofing our buildings and homes.

This standard simply provides the procedures to determine the loads on specific structures in specific locations for different conditions and needs.

It is also a guide for designers, builders, and manufacturers of building materials.