Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Expect more severe COVID deaths at home: Dr Fong|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Health Center closed for decontamination|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|
Full Coverage

News

Resilience starts at home and it starts with us: Tuvalu PM

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 3:50 pm
[Source: PRP/Facebook]

A call has been made for Pacific people to engage and be involved in elevating resilient actions from our homes to the globe for the future of our planet and all of humanity.

The call was made by Tuvalu’s Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Kausea Natano as he opened the 2nd Pacific Resilience Meeting this morning.

Natano says these actions will not only help protect our deep cultures and traditions, but it will also help us become stronger together in the face of climate change and disasters.

Article continues after advertisement

He is reminding the Pacific people that our actions should start from homes, communities, countries and in our region.

Speaking to an audience who are mainly connected virtually, Natano says resilience should not be something we try to achieve after we have faced a disaster or an emergency.

He adds, we have the knowledge and the technology, both traditional and scientific, to make resilience an ingrained state of readiness and preparedness.

The Pacific Island Forum Chair says our development policies and practices, at all levels, must integrate considerations of resilience to climate change and disasters including pandemics.

In doing so, he says we must ensure that we focus our efforts on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable and those most at risk in our societies and elevate them.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.