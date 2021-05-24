Home

News

Resilience of aspiring entrepreneurs commended

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 5:51 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The Australian Humanitarian Partnership Fiji is thrilled that resilient entrepreneurs never backed down in the midst of the pandemic.

AHP Country Committee Coordinator, Josefa Lalabalavu says they recently visited some of these entrepreneurs and noticed an enthusiasm to retain productivity.

Lalabalavu says they are considering more options to help these business-minded Fijians get back on track and diversify operations.

“NGOs under the Australian Humanitarian umbrella, are able to bring together their representatives from different communities and each of these individuals, in turn, involve themselves in different livelihood opportunities, whether it be farming or sewing.”

Lalabalavu adds financial literacy is still a major challenge for aspiring entrepreneurs in rural and maritime areas and this is also being addressed with NGO partners.

