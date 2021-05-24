Resilience needed for storm battles: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he has seen first-hand what cyclones are doing in nations such as Fiji, urging once again for assistance to build resilience.

He was speaking at the Launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States at COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

As Fiji enters a period of cyclones and braces for more severe storms, Bainimarama says we are suffering as storms are becoming stronger and can easily erase years of infrastructure progress in a matter of hours.

“I know because I’ve seen it happen. Whether it’s storms, floods, or fires, the same hard lessons are being learned around the world: building to last century’s standards is building to lose. The world is warming, the impacts are terrifying, and the standards we build to must be defined by and readied for those intensifying risks.”

Seated amongst the likes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bainimarama told delegates that it takes resources to build resilience.

“By becoming the first developing state to enact a comprehensive Climate Change Act, Fiji will be required to adapt our building codes and standards to the climate reality and be inclusive of our green priorities.”

With money needed to build resilience to a climate crisis, the Prime Minister says the welfare of people in both developed and developing nations depends on changes to the way we build and plan. Modi got a special mention from Bainimarama.

“We welcome India’s launch of the Infrastructure Resilience Project for the Small Island States–– it’s a promising start. Prime Minister Modi, thank you for your leadership. We trust this initiative will reach well beyond technical assistance and capacity building to unlock trillions in private sector capital.”

Similar to COP 25 in Madrid, Spain, the PM reiterated that Fiji’s Relocation and Displaced Peoples Trust Fund, which establishes a proven process to move at-risk communities and their infrastructure, is one example of where those funds can make an impact.