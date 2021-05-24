Home

News

Residents voice their frustrations regarding water disruptions

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 8, 2022 7:03 am

Frustration is on the rise amongst many Fijians in the Central Division who have been without water for days.

FBC News visited communities between the Suva-Nausori corridor where people have raised concerns about intermittent water supply that has been a major challenge for them.

According to Sherlyn Kumar, they have been facing water disruptions in Valelevu for the past three months.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have kids at home and they usually close the water around 8am and then they give us water around 4am at night, so who will wake up at that time and have a shower or fill water when we are all sleeping because we are working.”

For Ajeshni Kumar water problems have been an ongoing issue for them these past months and is pleading with Water Authority to help address the issue quickly.

“2pm, the water closes, whole night no water, next morning 6am when I wake up then water coming in.”

Intermittent water supply is also a major issue for Newtown and Colo-i-Suva residents.

WAF in a press release says affected Fijians can call 5777 for water carting services

Meanwhile, questions sent to the Authority regarding the issue remain unanswered.

 

