Residents to work on fixing roads while awaiting assistance

The residents of Nadonumai in Lami have been urged to work collectively to repair their roads while waiting for the government’s assistance.

Commissioner Central, Josefo Navuku says residents should not be relying on the government’s assistance as requests from other communities for road upgrades are still lined up.

Navuku says they will jot down the request and will have their engineers survey the road however he says he will not promise when the road will be upgraded.

Article continues after advertisement

“A lot of communities are waiting for assistance in this particular area, if we cannot fix it in this financial year, then you have to wait for the following financial year. We are requesting the community to look into other alternative ways of fixing the problem.”

Navuku says other communities have taken the initiative to fix their roads while waiting for the government’s assistance.

He says the Commissioner’s Office will work with Suva’s District Office on this request.