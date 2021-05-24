Residents' plea to safeguard heritage homes

“Please help us keep our heritage homes.”

This was the plea from Levuka, Ovalau resident, Nemani Maraiwai to Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during a talanoa session at Town Hall in the old capital yesterday.

Maraiwai says his abode, The Harbourmasters House, was among several of those in Levuka declared as a heritage home by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2013.

He says like other heritage homeowners on Ovalau, their home is facing an existential threat.

Maraiwai says he and other heritage homeowners cannot pay the costs to maintain the structures.

He says when UNESCO declared the homes as heritage sites, there was no funding provided to help the owners with maintenance and repairs.

He asked the Attorney-General if Government could come up with innovative funding options to assist the heritage homeowners.

Hundreds of residents turned up to Town Hall to voice their concerns with the AG and Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar, who are on a three-day tour of Levuka.

The Attorney-General will be the chief guest at the Levuka Market ground-breaking ceremony today.