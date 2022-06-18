Residents organize fun day to strengthen network

Residents of Princess Road, Lovoni Road and Goodrum Place gathered to be part of a ‘Know Your Neighbour Fun Day’.

Residents of Princess Road, Lovoni Road and Goodrum Place today gathered to be part of a ‘Know Your Neighbour Fun Day’.

Resident, Vincent McKenzie says this initiative is vital as it contributes towards the low number of criminal activities in the area.

McKenzie says the fun day aims to build a strong network within the community.

He adds their Neighborhood Watch Zone which started in 2014 has been a success.

“We seem to have curtailed criminal activity to a great extent. Everyone is alert because in our viber group, as soon as we put anything on the viber group, the police are there, so everybody is alert. So we are aware of who is loitering around and whatever is happening in the neighborhood.”

McKenzie adds that the residents are feeling safe as they have received encouraging feedback.