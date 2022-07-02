Residents in Lautoka and Tailevu to switch to Walesi

[File Photo]

Fijians residing between Deuba to Natadola and Matawalu in Lautoka including those at Natovi in Tailevu can switch to Walesi from tomorrow.

Residents will need to purchase a Walesi Set-Top Box and the suggested UHF antenna in order to participate in the Walesi experience.

Those with annual incomes under $30,000 are qualified to acquire a free Walesi set-top box.

Application forms are available on the Walesi website and at any of the company’s customer service centers in Suva, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, and Rakiraki.