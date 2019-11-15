Residents in informal settlements to get land leases

Residents living at the Cuvu, Ledrusasa and Waidamudamu informal settlements can expect their land leases by the end of this year.

Speaking during her Western Division tour yesterday, Minister for Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar says the three developments in Cuvu, Nadi and Nausori have 456 lots.

Kumar says for the Cuvu project, works started in 2014 and unfortunately in 2017 the project came to a stop due to a few issues.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Minister for the Ledrusasa project in Nadi, they have done a thorough socio-economic survey.

She says this is to ensure lots given in that area are for low income owners.

Kumar says in some instances there are people who have rented their homes and living in informal settlements.

She adds they are clamping down on this.