Residents getting frustrated over water disruption

Residents in certain parts of the country are getting frustrated due to frequent water disruptions.

Many Fijians are now forking out extra money to hire vehicles to fetch water from friends and relatives.

A mother of two Dilili Kaunisela says water disruption is becoming very common.

“From Saturday we receive no water till today. It is really hard because my kids didn’t go to school”

Another resident, Hari Singh says people hire private vehicles or taxis to get water from other areas as not everyone owns a vehicle in their area.

Several areas along this Princes Road have been facing water disruptions from Saturday, due to a burst main in front of the Twomey Hospital.